Why Granite Point Mortgage Trust Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a third-quarter common and preferred stock dividends.
After the market close on Friday, Granite Point Mortgage Trust declared a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The company's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 43.75 cents per share of the 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares gained 3.2% to $2.93 in the pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Nukkleus Inc. NUKK gained 73.3% to $0.3683 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- Linkage Global Inc LGCB gained 54.1% to $0.6445 in the pre-market trading session after dipping 57% on Friday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR rose 42.9% to $19.99 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 25% on Friday.
- Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE shares rose 30.9% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 16% on Friday.
- Garden Stage Limited GSIW gained 26.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Friday.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL gained 23.5% to $0.84 in pre-market trading.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR gained 16.4% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Friday.
- Stem, Inc. STEM rose 12.8% to $0.4006 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Friday. Stem recently named David Buzby as interim CEO following John Carrington’s departure.
- AC Immune SA ACIU shares gained 7.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL fell 21.5% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 55% on Friday.
- PainReform Ltd. PRFX shares fell 21.1% to $0.6080 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced findings regarding the compatibility of sutures in human clinical trials of PRF-110.
- SolarMax Technology Inc SMXT shares dipped 19.7% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after surging 9% on Friday.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 19% to $0.31 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares declined 18.5% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Chijet Motor Company announced issuance of ordinary shares to holders of contingent value rights.
- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO fell 16% to $0.10 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Thursday.
- Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI shares declined 15.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Gaxos.ai announced exercise of warrants for $3.24 million gross proceeds.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN declined 14.8% to $0.0780 in pre-market trading after the company received Nasdaq delisting notification.
- Primega Group Holdings Limited PGHL shares fell 10.3% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday.
- James Hardie Industries plc JHX shares fell 6% to $39.49 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Friday.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.