Why Granite Point Mortgage Trust Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a third-quarter common and preferred stock dividends.

After the market close on Friday, Granite Point Mortgage Trust declared a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The company's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 43.75 cents per share of the 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares gained 3.2% to $2.93 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Nukkleus Inc. NUKK gained 73.3% to $0.3683 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.

Linkage Global Inc LGCB gained 54.1% to $0.6445 in the pre-market trading session after dipping 57% on Friday.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc . WHLR rose 42.9% to $19.99 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 25% on Friday.

Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE shares rose 30.9% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 16% on Friday.

Garden Stage Limited GSIW gained 26.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Friday.

Treasure Global Inc . TGL gained 23.5% to $0.84 in pre-market trading.

Gogoro Inc. GGR gained 16.4% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Friday.

Stem, Inc. STEM rose 12.8% to $0.4006 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Friday. Stem recently named David Buzby as interim CEO following John Carrington's departure.

AC Immune SA ACIU shares gained 7.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL fell 21.5% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 55% on Friday.

PainReform Ltd. PRFX shares fell 21.1% to $0.6080 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced findings regarding the compatibility of sutures in human clinical trials of PRF-110.

SolarMax Technology Inc SMXT shares dipped 19.7% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after surging 9% on Friday.

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 19% to $0.31 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc . CJET shares declined 18.5% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Chijet Motor Company announced issuance of ordinary shares to holders of contingent value rights.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO fell 16% to $0.10 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Thursday.

Gaxos.ai Inc . GXAI shares declined 15.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Gaxos.ai announced exercise of warrants for $3.24 million gross proceeds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN declined 14.8% to $0.0780 in pre-market trading after the company received Nasdaq delisting notification.

Primega Group Holdings Limited PGHL shares fell 10.3% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday.

James Hardie Industries plc JHX shares fell 6% to $39.49 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Friday.

