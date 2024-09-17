Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to help advance US-based chip manufacturing.
Intel shares jumped 6.9% to $22.36 in the pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GLMD gained 73.1% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. SMSI rose 62.4% to $0.8499 in today's pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR gained 36.7% to $10.05 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 35% on Monday.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 21.3% to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
- Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. ADGM rose 16.5% to $4.81 in pre-market trading.
- Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. HCWC rose 14.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Monday.
- Mynaric AG MYNA gained 13.9% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares rose 12% to $0.3490 in pre-market trading. SciSparc-Clearmind Medicine collaboration announced the publication of an international patent application for pioneering ibogaine combination therapy.
- Avinger, Inc. AVGR gained 10.5% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be issued the U.S. patent number 12,089,868 for the treatment of occlusive coronary artery disease.
Losers
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 33% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings results.
- NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGN shares dipped 19.4% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday. NKGen Biotech, last week, announced early interim data from the Phase 1 cohort and the dosing of the first Phase 2 patient in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of troculeucel.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA fell 14.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG shares fell 12.7% to $0.0916 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares declined 12.7% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 136% on Monday.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY shares fell 11.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday. CN Energy, last week, announced it received a noncompliance notice from the Nasdaq.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT shares declined 9.6% to $0.2259 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO fell 9.1% to $0.30 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a $3.0 million offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON shares fell 8.7% to $7.04 in pre-market trading.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA declined 7.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.
