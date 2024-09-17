Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to help advance US-based chip manufacturing.

Intel shares jumped 6.9% to $22.36 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd . GLMD gained 73.1% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.

. gained 73.1% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday. Smith Micro Software, Inc . SMSI rose 62.4% to $0.8499 in today's pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.

. rose 62.4% to $0.8499 in today's pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc . WHLR gained 36.7% to $10.05 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 35% on Monday.

. gained 36.7% to $10.05 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 35% on Monday. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc . ALLR gained 21.3% to $4.10 in pre-market trading.

. gained 21.3% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc . ADGM rose 16.5% to $4.81 in pre-market trading.

. rose 16.5% to $4.81 in pre-market trading. H ealthy Choice Wellness Corp . HCWC rose 14.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Monday.

. rose 14.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Monday. Mynaric AG MYNA gained 13.9% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.

gained 13.9% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday. SciSparc Ltd . SPRC shares rose 12% to $0.3490 in pre-market trading. SciSparc-Clearmind Medicine collaboration announced the publication of an international patent application for pioneering ibogaine combination therapy.

. shares rose 12% to $0.3490 in pre-market trading. SciSparc-Clearmind Medicine collaboration announced the publication of an international patent application for pioneering ibogaine combination therapy. Avinger, Inc. AVGR gained 10.5% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be issued the U.S. patent number 12,089,868 for the treatment of occlusive coronary artery disease.

Losers

Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 33% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings results.

fell 33% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings results. NKGen Biotech, In c. NKGN shares dipped 19.4% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday. NKGen Biotech, last week, announced early interim data from the Phase 1 cohort and the dosing of the first Phase 2 patient in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of troculeucel.

c. shares dipped 19.4% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday. NKGen Biotech, last week, announced early interim data from the Phase 1 cohort and the dosing of the first Phase 2 patient in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of troculeucel. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA fell 14.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

fell 14.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd . GDHG shares fell 12.7% to $0.0916 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

. shares fell 12.7% to $0.0916 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. B one Biologics Corporation BBLG shares declined 12.7% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 136% on Monday.

shares declined 12.7% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 136% on Monday. CN Energy Group. Inc . CNEY shares fell 11.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday. CN Energy, last week, announced it received a noncompliance notice from the Nasdaq.

. shares fell 11.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday. CN Energy, last week, announced it received a noncompliance notice from the Nasdaq. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc . OPTT shares declined 9.6% to $0.2259 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

. shares declined 9.6% to $0.2259 in pre-market trading following quarterly results. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc . APVO fell 9.1% to $0.30 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a $3.0 million offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

. fell 9.1% to $0.30 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a $3.0 million offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Tenon Medical, In c. TNON shares fell 8.7% to $7.04 in pre-market trading.

c. shares fell 8.7% to $7.04 in pre-market trading. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA declined 7.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.

Now Read This: