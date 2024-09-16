On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Federated Hermes Inc FHI is an investment management company that he does not know well.

On Sept. 5, Evercore ISI Group analyst John Dunn maintained Federated Hermes with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $37 to $36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is a “company that does two-way radios, it does bar codes, it does lots of government infrastructure, and it just coins money,” he said.

On Sept. 3, Jefferies analyst George Notter maintained Motorola Solutions with a Buy and raised the price target from $460 to $510.

Cramer said Gerdau S.A. GGB is a company that he doesn't really care for. “If you want steel, you do Nucor NUE,” he added.

Gerdau is considered the largest producer of long steel in the Americas, while Nucor is the largest steel producer in the U.S.

On Aug. 1, Gerdau posted second-quarter sales of R$16.616 billion down from R$18.265 billion in the year-ago period. Its adjusted net income fell to R$945 million from R$2.143 billion.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ itself did “screw up,” Cramer said, “They didn't know that they had a weak franchise that was missing its numbers from overseas, and that caused people to think that, wait a second, maybe they're not as in control of their destiny as we thought. And that's why the stock's going down, and that is an actual worry for me too.”

On Sept. 12, Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained Domino’s Pizza with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $580 to $535.

Price Action:

Motorola Solutions shares rose 0.7% to settle at $441.76 on Friday.

Federated Hermes shares rose 1.5% to close at $34.78 during Friday's session.

Gerdau shares rose 1.5% to settle at $3.37.

Domino's shares fell 0.5% to close at $402.52 on Friday.

Read Next: