Alphabet To $200? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

- TD Cowen cut the price target for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $520 to $475. TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating. Domino’s shares fell 0.5% to close at $402.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from $420 to $440. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Spotify shares rose 0.1% to close at $337.90 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush boosted Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $425 to $440. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. Wingstop shares fell 0.2% to close at $394.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $225 to $200. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained an Outperform rating. Alphabet shares rose 1.8% to close at $157.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT from $30 to $45. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor maintained a Buy rating. Summit Therapeutics gained 16.5% to close at $31.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank slashed Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN price target from $218 to $194. Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating. Vail Resorts shares rose 1% to close at $180.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ally Financial Inc. ALLY price target from $50 to $44. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained an Outperform rating. Ally Financial shares rose 0.4% to close at $32.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for ONEOK, Inc. OKE from $103 to $111. Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. ONEOK shares rose 1% to close at $91.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler slashed e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF price target from $260 to $162. Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer maintained an Overweight rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 1.7% to close at $116.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised RH RH price target from $230 to $320. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained a Hold rating. RH shares rose 25.5% to close at $321.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
