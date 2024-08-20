Why Bit Digital Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Also, the company announced a binding term sheet with Boosteroid.

Bit Digital reported quarterly losses of nine cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of three cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $29 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $26.09 million by 11.16% and representing a 220.87% increase year-over-year.

Bit Digital shares jumped 11% to $3.32 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Treasure Global Inc . TGL rose 122.4% to $1.29 in today's pre-market trading. Treasure Global recently submitted request to withdraw S-1 registration statement.

. rose 122.4% to $1.29 in today's pre-market trading. Treasure Global recently submitted request to withdraw S-1 registration statement. Heramba Electric plc PITA gained 127% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after jumping around 10% on Monday.

gained 127% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after jumping around 10% on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals, In c. TTNP gained 105.6% to $10.25 in pre-market trading. Titan Pharmaceuticals entered into merger and contribution and share exchange agreement regarding a business combination with KE Sdn. Bhd.

c. gained 105.6% to $10.25 in pre-market trading. Titan Pharmaceuticals entered into merger and contribution and share exchange agreement regarding a business combination with KE Sdn. Bhd. Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares rose 60.1% to $0.2036 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 60.1% to $0.2036 in pre-market trading. MicroAlgo Inc . MLGO gained 30.5% to $0.7180 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Monday.

. gained 30.5% to $0.7180 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Monday. MicroCloud Hologram Inc . HOLO gained 28.1% to $0.5340 in pre-market trading after climbing 43% on Monday.

. gained 28.1% to $0.5340 in pre-market trading after climbing 43% on Monday. Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS gained 22.3% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic partnership with an advanced cybersecurity provider to develop and deliver a novel, AI-Powered SaaS offering, under Actelis’ ‘Cyber Aware Networking’ initiative.

. gained 22.3% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic partnership with an advanced cybersecurity provider to develop and deliver a novel, AI-Powered SaaS offering, under Actelis’ ‘Cyber Aware Networking’ initiative. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited GSUN gained 19.1% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Monday.

gained 19.1% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA shares gained 10.1% to $17.48 in pre-market trading. The proposed $1.9 billion merger between Alaska Airlines ALK and Hawaiian Airlines by Hawaiian Holdings has received clearance from the U.S. Justice Department, marking a significant step forward in the deal announced eight months ago. The merger is now pending approval from the U.S. Transportation Department.

Losers

Alzamend Neuro, Inc . ALZN shares fell 29.1% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. Alzamend Neuro shares jumped 188% on Monday after the company announced that it is partnering with Massachusetts General Hospital as its contract research organization to conduct first of its kind Phase II clinical study of AL001 for treatment of patients with PTSD.

. shares fell 29.1% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. Alzamend Neuro shares jumped 188% on Monday after the company announced that it is partnering with Massachusetts General Hospital as its contract research organization to conduct first of its kind Phase II clinical study of AL001 for treatment of patients with PTSD. Cingulate Inc . CING shares declined 25.6% to $9.52 in pre-market trading. Cingulate shares dipped 28% on Monday after the company increased the maximum offering price for common stock under its sales agreement from $8.47 million to $11.33 million.

. shares declined 25.6% to $9.52 in pre-market trading. Cingulate shares dipped 28% on Monday after the company increased the maximum offering price for common stock under its sales agreement from $8.47 million to $11.33 million. Sidus Space, Inc . SIDU declined 22.1% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space reported quarterly losses of 99 cents per share and $927,570 in revenue for the second quarter.

. declined 22.1% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space reported quarterly losses of 99 cents per share and $927,570 in revenue for the second quarter. NuCana pl c NCNA shares fell 20.5% to $7.69 in pre-market trading. NuCana shares surged 181% on Monday after Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on the stock and maintained a $150 price target, citing the company’s randomized Phase 2 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer as a key catalyst.

c shares fell 20.5% to $7.69 in pre-market trading. NuCana shares surged 181% on Monday after Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on the stock and maintained a $150 price target, citing the company’s randomized Phase 2 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer as a key catalyst. GeoVax Labs, Inc . GOVX fell 18.8% to $5.80 in today's pre-market trading. On Monday, Noble Capital Markets maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $6 to $10.

. fell 18.8% to $5.80 in today's pre-market trading. On Monday, Noble Capital Markets maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $6 to $10. Sonder Holdings In c. SOND fell 16.6% to $5.04 in pre-market trading. Sonder shares surged over 130% on Monday after the company announced a long-term licensing agreement with Marriott. Additionally, the company secured $146 million in additional liquidity.

c. fell 16.6% to $5.04 in pre-market trading. Sonder shares surged over 130% on Monday after the company announced a long-term licensing agreement with Marriott. Additionally, the company secured $146 million in additional liquidity. Fluent Inc FLNT fell 16.3% to $2.51 in pre-market trading as the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Monday.

fell 16.3% to $2.51 in pre-market trading as the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Monday. Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares dipped 14.2% to $0.4797 in pre-market trading. Electra Battery Materials shares surged 50% on Monday after the Department of Defense announced it awarded the company a $20 million contract to complete an industrial scale hydrometallurgical plant and establish production of cobalt sulfate.

shares dipped 14.2% to $0.4797 in pre-market trading. Electra Battery Materials shares surged 50% on Monday after the Department of Defense announced it awarded the company a $20 million contract to complete an industrial scale hydrometallurgical plant and establish production of cobalt sulfate. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS shares declined 7.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

shares declined 7.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results. ATRenew Inc. RERE shares fell 6.7% to $2.65 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

