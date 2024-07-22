Verizon, SAP And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $33.06 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Verizon shares fell 0.1% to $41.59 in after-hours trading.
- The Boeing Company BA said it sees a 3% rise in airplane deliveries over the next 20 years with air travel exceeding pre-pandemic demand. Boeing shares slipped 0.1% to $179.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect SAP SE SAP to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $8.84 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SAP shares slipped 0.01% to $197.19 in after-hours trading.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR filed for offering up to 4.4 million common shares by selling stockholders. Rekor Systems shares gained 6.6% to $1.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO to post quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Brown & Brown shares rose 0.6% to $92.98 in after-hours trading.
