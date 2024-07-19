Why Intuitive Surgical Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter revenue of $2.01 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.54 per share.
Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 6.7% to $444.00 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Serve Robotics Inc. SERV gained 68.4% to $4.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Thursday.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE shares rose 39.5% to $17.79 in pre-market trading on report of Maui Fire Settlement Plan.
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTP rose 34.5% to $0.3311 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Thursday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS gained 24.5% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it received notice of the commencement of disbursement for the complete monetization of a Standby Letter of Credit and monetization program.
- SolarMax Technology Inc SMXT shares climbed 17.2% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares gained 16.2% to $0.4643 in pre-market trading.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS shares gained 15.3% to $9.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Thursday.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S gained 9.2% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- TuanChe Limited TC shares surged 7.3% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday.
Losers
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares fell 23.6% to $0.0985 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-36 reverse stock split.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares fell 19.3% to $276.99 in pre-market trading after the company suffered major outage impacting businesses around the world.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR shares declined 14.6% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. SunPower shares dipped 40% on Thursday following the company's announcement of a significant operational pause and a subsequent analyst downgrade.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG shares fell 12% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced the commencement of a $200 million public offering of its common stock.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP shares fell 11.8% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Thursday.
- Onconetix, Inc. ONCO fell 11.8% to $0.1925 in pre-market trading after gaining over 46% on Thursday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares dipped 11.3% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals was recently notified by MD Anderson Cancer Center of a Grade 4 adverse event in the Seclidemstat clinical trial.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK shares fell 10.2% to $15.21 in pre-market trading.
- Super League Enterprise Inc SLE shares declined 9.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX fell 7.4% to $27.94 in pre-market trading.
