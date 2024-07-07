What's New In the Consumer Tech World Last Week? News That You Should Know (June 30 - July 5, 2024)

Loading... Loading...

The Biden administration has unveiled a $504 million funding package aimed at bolstering 12 regional technology hubs across the United States.

California lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would impose stringent safety regulations on artificial intelligence companies. The bill is being fiercely opposed by tech giants, including Meta Platforms Inc. META and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.

Gaming

Epic Games is advancing its plans to relaunch “Fortnite” on its own iPhone app store for EU users by submitting the Epic Games Store and the updated Fortnite app to Apple for notarization.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc SGAMY, renowned for its iconic gaming franchises, recently unveiled groundbreaking plans for the future of Crazy Taxi and other beloved series.

Capcom ADR CCOEY officially confirmed the development of “Resident Evil 9” was underway.

Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Xbox Game Pass subscribers have an exciting lineup to look forward to, with Wave 1 offerings spanning various genres and platforms.

Smartphones

The deadline for Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users to claim a portion of the $35 million settlement fund established after a class-action lawsuit regarding audio issues has been extended.

Despite initial discussions in March, Apple has reportedly declined Meta Platforms’ proposal to incorporate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone.

Apple’s closest rival in the smartwatch space, Samsung Electronics, has introduced its new Exynos W1000 chipset that can help the next generation Galaxy Watch last twice as long as the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple is reportedly set to secure an observer role on the board of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, matching the position of Microsoft.

Technology

The European Union (EU) is reportedly gearing up to charge Meta Platforms with a breach of its digital regulations.

South Korea’s SK Group, the parent company of Nvidia Corporations’ NVDA chip supplier SK Hynix, has announced plans to amass 80 trillion won ($56 billion) by 2026. The funds will be primarily directed towards investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

Elon Musk

Tesla, Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to an old video of AI “Godfather” Geoffrey Hinton that artificial intelligence has passed the Turing Test.

Elon Musk has shared a glimpse of the resources invested in the development of his AI chatbot, Grok. Musk recently disclosed that the upcoming version of his AI chatbot, Grok 3, will be trained on a massive 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.

