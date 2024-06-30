Apple's AI Initiatives Impress Analysts, Meta Eyes Apple Intelligence, Arm Holdings CEO On Rapid Growth Of AI And More: This Week In AI

Loading... Loading...

The week was buzzing with major tech news, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From potential partnerships to analyst upgrades and deepfake concerns, here’s a round-up of the top stories that made headlines.

Meta Eyes Apple’s AI

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META are in talks about a potential AI partnership. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives shared his insights, stating that Meta’s interest lies in integrating its generative AI model into Apple’s new AI system, Apple Intelligence.

Apple’s AI Initiatives Impress Analysts

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett upgraded shares of Apple from Neutral to Buy, raising the price target from $196 to $260. This bullish stance comes on the heels of Apple’s AI initiatives showcased at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month.

Deepfakes and the Future of Reality

Twitter co-founder and Block Inc. SQ CEO, Jack Dorsey, warned about the increasing difficulty in distinguishing between reality and fabrication due to the proliferation of deepfakes. He made these remarks at the Festival of the Sun, an event curated by producer Rick Rubin.

AI Safety Remains a Priority for Anthropic’s CEO

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, an AI startup backed by Alphabet Inc.'s Google GOOG and Jeff Bezos' Amazon.com Inc., reaffirmed his commitment to AI safety, irrespective of the 2024 elections outcome. He expressed his intentions to work with the next president to ensure AI safety and stay ahead of adversaries in this technology.

Arm Holdings CEO on the Rapid Growth of AI

Rene Haas, CEO of SoftBank Group subsidiary Arm Holdings, believes that analysts have underestimated the pace at which AI is advancing. He pointed out that AI will significantly change people's lives and that 70% of the world's devices use Arm chips, positioning the company well in the AI race.

