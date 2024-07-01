'Fortnite' Could Return Back To Apple iPhone As Epic Moves To Reintroduce Game Via EU Alternative App Store

Loading... Loading...

Epic Games is advancing its plans to relaunch "Fortnite" on its own iPhone app store for EU users by submitting the Epic Games Store and the updated Fortnite app to Apple for notarization.

What Happened: Over the weekend, the Epic Games Newsroom account on X, formerly Twitter, revealed that the company has submitted the Epic Games Store and the updated Fortnite app to Apple Inc. AAPL for the necessary notarization process.

Despite its objections to Apple’s procedures for setting up alternative app stores and submitting apps, Epic has chosen to comply with the rules to bring its game back to iOS users.

Why It Matters: Previously, Epic was barred from selling its products and services on the App Store and briefly lost its developer license for violating Apple’s rules. However, the company regained its developer status after the EU implemented its Digital Markets Act rules.

The DMA has compelled Apple to allow third-party developers to access its platforms with minimal restrictions. However, Apple continues to retain the right to review third-party apps and app stores for compliance with its security and user privacy policies.

Earlier, developers like Epic and Spotify Inc. expressed dissatisfaction with Apple’s requirements. The EU is currently investigating Apple’s rules around alternative app stores and its Core Technology Fee.

In the U.S., Apple is defending itself against antitrust charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department and 16 state attorneys general. In March, they filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of using illegal tactics to maintain its monopoly in the smartphone market.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.