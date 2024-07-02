Elon Musk Reacts To An Old Video Of AI 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Saying That Artificial Intelligence Has Passed The 'Turing Test'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to an old video of AI “Godfather” Geoffrey Hinton that artificial intelligence has passed the Turing Test.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Musk responded to a post highlighting Hinton’s assertion that AI had passed the Turing Test when it could explain why a joke is funny. Musk simply stated, “He's right.”

In the video, Hinton explained his “Turing Test” of AI and how it influenced his opinions of doom by AI. As per Hinton, AI becomes truly smart when it can explain a joke. He added that while chatbots like PaLM by Google or GPT4 by OpenAI fail to make jokes and have “wimpy” punchlines, they are still capable of explaining why a joke is funny.

This endorsement comes after Musk’s previous praise of Hinton. In June, Musk shared a snippet of an interview with Hinton, lauding him as one of the smartest people in the world regarding AI. Hinton, often referred to as the “Godfather of AI,” has been vocal about the potential threat of AI surpassing human intelligence.

Why It Matters: Hinton’s predictions about AI have been a topic of discussion in the tech industry. He has warned about the rise of AI and its potential impact on the jobs market. His recent claim about AI passing the Turing Test signifies a significant milestone in the development of AI, indicating that AI can now understand and explain humor, a complex human trait.

In his previous interviews, Hinton estimated a 50-50 chance of AI becoming more intelligent than humans within the next two decades. Musk’s agreement with Hinton’s view underscores the rapid advancements in AI and the potential challenges and opportunities it presents.

