Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. is a Japanese holding company of the Sega Sammy Group and operates in the amusement and entertainment business. The firm's segments include Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business, which includes developing, manufacturing, and selling pachislot and pachinko machines; Entertainment Contents Business, which includes digital contents, toys, games, software, and amusement machines and facilities; and Resort Business, which operates and develops hotels and theme parks. The company derives the majority of its net sales from the Entertainment Contents Business, which is followed closely by the Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business. Sega Sammy also has overseas operations in the U.S. and Europe.

Sega Sammy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sega Sammy Holdings (OTCPK: SGAMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sega Sammy Holdings's (SGAMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sega Sammy Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sega Sammy Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY)?

A

The stock price for Sega Sammy Holdings (OTCPK: SGAMY) is $4.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:34:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sega Sammy Holdings (OTCPK:SGAMY) reporting earnings?

A

Sega Sammy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sega Sammy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) operate in?

A

Sega Sammy Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.