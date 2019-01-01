Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. is a Japanese holding company of the Sega Sammy Group and operates in the amusement and entertainment business. The firm's segments include Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business, which includes developing, manufacturing, and selling pachislot and pachinko machines; Entertainment Contents Business, which includes digital contents, toys, games, software, and amusement machines and facilities; and Resort Business, which operates and develops hotels and theme parks. The company derives the majority of its net sales from the Entertainment Contents Business, which is followed closely by the Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business. Sega Sammy also has overseas operations in the U.S. and Europe.