Apple Rejects Meta's AI Integration Proposal, Ex-Employee Accuses iPhone-Maker Of Chemical Exposure And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a mix of potential partnership rejections, health accusations, and product leaks making headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories involving the tech giant.
Apple Rejects Meta’s AI Integration Proposal
Despite initial discussions in March, Apple has reportedly declined Meta Platforms Inc.’s META proposal to incorporate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone. The decision was partially due to Apple’s concerns about Meta’s privacy practices, according to Bloomberg.
Former Employee Accuses Apple of Chemical Exposure
Ashley Gjovik, a former Apple employee, has accused the company of exposing her to hazardous chemicals from a secret chip manufacturing facility, leading to severe health issues. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reportedly found 19 potential violations of regulations by Apple at the Santa Clara site.
Meta’s ‘Golden Goose’ is Apple Intelligence
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has shared his insights on the potential AI partnership between Apple and Meta. According to Ives, Meta’s primary interest in the partnership is to penetrate the Apple layer, similar to OpenAI, to tap into Cupertino's significant consumer base.
Apple Watch X Rumored to Feature Largest Display Yet
Leaked images of the rumored Apple Watch X or Series 10 suggest a larger display and a thinner case. The device is reportedly larger than the current Series 9 but smaller than the Ultra.
Apple’s Plan to Reduce Assembly Workforce Faces Setback
Apple’s plan to cut its iPhone assembly workforce by up to 50% over the next few years is reportedly facing challenges due to precision issues. The decision to favor automation over human workers is partly influenced by the supply chain disruptions and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
