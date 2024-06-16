Celsius And PayPal Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 9-June 15): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH lost 15.22% last week after multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts for the stock.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI shares tumbled 12.59% after the company lowered its 2024 group production guidance due to the impact of weather events on the Salares Norte project.
- Paramount Global PARAA shares decreased 13.63% after it was announced that the proposed transaction with Skydance is not moving forward.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD shares declined 11.71% after Liberty Global on Thursday announced intentions to acquire the company’s stake in Formula E.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL shares fell 9.16% on news competitor Affirm’s payment products are expected to be available to Apple Pay users in the US later this year.
- Samsara Inc. IOT shares were down 7.66%.
- Orange SA ORAN stock lost 7.66% in the last week.
- Nutrien Ltd. NTR stock fell 7.14% after Piper Sandler maintained an Underweight rating and lowered its price target from $56 to $55.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares fell 7.51%.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM stock decreased 7.51%.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares declined 5.88% after the company announced a proposed private institutional offering of $500 million in convertible senior notes to acquire additional Bitcoin.
