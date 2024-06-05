Siri's AI Awakening? iOS 18 Promises iPhone Upgrade Apple Users Have Been Craving: What We Know So Far

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming software update, iOS 18, is poised to be “one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history.” Considering all the buzz surrounding iOS 18 and the questions being asked whether Apple can finally make a mark in the AI arena, we have collated all the rumors and leaks in one place.

What Happened: Previously, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman characterized iOS 18 as potentially the most significant update in Apple’s history. The update is expected to overhaul Siri and introduce generative AI, with the majority of AI features operating on the device itself for those with the necessary hardware.

Other features will be cloud-based. Apple is slated to unveil iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, with a developer beta likely to be released during the conference. A public beta is expected to follow a few weeks later, with the full version of iOS 18 anticipated to be available in the fall.

AI-Laden Features: Apple has reportedly invested heavily in developing conversational AI, with Siri expected to be the focal point of Apple’s AI efforts. Siri will reportedly tap into large language models or LLM as part of a major revamp, allowing it to respond more naturally and carry out complex tasks.

Apple is also expected to release updates for several core apps that will allow the on-board AI to transcribe and summarize audio clips. These features will be included in the Voice memo and Notes app. Other rumored updates include accessibility features, interface redesign, and app improvements.

Safari is also rumored to receive multiple improvements, predominantly driven by AI. This may include webpage summaries, and a Web Eraser capable of removing elements like ads or images.

As per the reports, Apple will not debut its chatbot. Instead, it will collaborate with a partner to integrate certain AI capabilities. While there were speculations about Google possibly bringing Gemini AI models to the iPhone, now it seems that Apple has struck a deal with OpenAI to use ChatGPT on the iPhone.

Non-AI Features: In November last year, Apple confirmed that RCS support would be added to the iPhone through a software update in 2024. This could be part of the iOS 18 update. Moreover, the iPhone Notes app could come with the ability to make recordings and improved integration between Calendar and Reminders apps.

Some reports also suggest that Apple could introduce new accessibility features and improve existing ones that were introduced in previous iOS versions. Gurman also noted that iOS 18 will bring Hearing Aid Mode for the AirPods Pro Gen 2 earbuds. Apple has also announced that CarPlay will receive new accessibility features integrated with iOS 18.

Additionally, according to a leak on MacRumors, iOS 18 could also come with a redesigned camera app bearing a striking resemblance to Apple’s visionOS design. Previously, Gurman reported that Apple may also improve home screen customization and revamp the iPhone Control Center. The Settings app could also receive a cleaner interface.

Supported Devices: There’s no official confirmation on which iPhones will support iOS 18. However, previously a leaker with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates suggested that all phones that can run iOS 17 will be able to upgrade to iOS 18. Another report suggested that on-device AI may require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or possibly new iPhone 16 models. The rest would likely rely on cloud-based support.

