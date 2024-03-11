Apple iOS 18 To Reportedly Introduce 'Hearing Aid Mode' For AirPods Pro: What We Know So Far

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is rumored to be introducing a new feature, “hearing aid mode,” for its AirPods Pro with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

What Happened: In the latest installation of his weekly “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that while AirPods Pro will not get any hardware improvements this year, there will be “big news” in terms of a “new hearing aid mode, coming alongside iOS 18,” reported 9To5Mac.

This mode is expected to build on the existing Live Listen feature, which was introduced in iOS 12 in 2018. Live Listen essentially turns an iPhone into a directional microphone, transmitting real-time audio to the AirPods.

Apple also added a Conversation Boost capability to the AirPods Pro in 2021, which enhances mic pickup from directly in front of the user. A study in 2022 showed that these existing AirPods Pro features compare favorably to more expensive dedicated devices.

Details about the new “hearing aid mode’ are currently scarce” However, this isn’t the first time Gurman has reported on Apple’s plans to introduce new hearing health features to the AirPods. Last year, he also mentioned that Apple is working on a hearing test feature for future AirPods.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the “hearing aid mode” aligns with Apple’s broader focus on enhancing accessibility features in its upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates.

Previously, it was reported that these updates are designed to make Apple’s devices more inclusive and user-friendly, with new functionalities such as Adaptive Voice Shortcuts and an upgraded Live Speech function.

Apple’s iOS 18 is also anticipated to be the most pivotal update in the history of the iPhone, with rumored enhancements including RCS support in the Message app and improved Siri functionality.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock