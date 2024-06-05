Apple's Upcoming Back To School Promotion Reportedly Features Gift Cards For Mac Buyers

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL could soon launch its annual Back to School promotion for university students in the U.S. and Canada, according to the ads that are making rounds on social media.

What Happened: On Instagram, Apple has been promoting its Macs to college and university students. The ad features a Back to School image with the text, “Buy Mac for university or college with education savings. Plus get a gift card for up to $200.”

MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol shared one screenshot on X, formerly Twitter, citing Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman as the first person who spotted it. “$200 in the caption is CAD, which suggests it'll be $150 USD like usual,” noted Rossignol.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Clicking on the ad leads to Apple’s education website, where there is currently no mention of the back-to-school sale. However, in his latest weekly “Power On” newsletter, Gurman stated that the 2024 sale will not commence until later in the month, reported MacRumors.

Apple’s back-to-school sales typically offer students a free Apple gift card when purchasing a Mac or an iPad. Last year, U.S. students received up to $150 when purchasing a Mac and up to $100 when purchasing an iPad.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: iPhone 16 Destined To Have The World’s Thinest Bezels? New Leak Reveals It Could Outshine Current Record Holder Samsung Galaxy S24

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.