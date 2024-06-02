iPhone 16 Destined To Have The World's Thinest Bezels? New Leak Reveals It Could Outshine Current Record Holder Samsung Galaxy S24

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is expected to boast the world’s thinnest bezels, outperforming the current record holder, Samsung Galaxy S24, according to a leaker.

What Happened: Over the weekend, a leaker who goes by the name Ice Universe on X, formerly Twitter, said that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature the slimmest bezels in the smartphone market.

The leaker cited a friend saying, “My friend confirmed that iPhone 16 Pro will reduce bezel, surpassing Galaxy S24 to become the world’s narrowest bezel mobile phone, which seems to be very close to the dream form.”

Why It Matters: Last year, the same leaker also shared the leak about the iPhone 15 Pro Max coming with the world’s thinnest screen bezels at 1.55mm, surpassing the Xiaomi 13’s 1.81mm bezels.

The tech giant reportedly used low-injection pressure over-molding or LIPO technology to reduce the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which were launched last year.

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has also been facing quality issues with the iPhone 16 Pro Max screens. As a result, the company has halted mass production, pending approval for its three display production suppliers: Samsung, LG, and BOE.

The iPhone 16 series is creating considerable excitement ahead of its expected September launch. It is expected to showcase larger screens, a revamped design, and enhanced performance, among other upgrades. Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models will debut a new polished titanium finish, with each color variant having a distinct finish.

Photo courtesy of Apple.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.