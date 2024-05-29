Apple's WWDC Keynote Schedule Is Out As Tim Cook-Led Company Looks To Unveil Its AI Strategy: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has shared its schedule for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) as the Tim Cook-led company is expected to unveil its AI strategy.

What Happened: Apple confirmed that the keynote would commence on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The tech behemoth is expected to unveil updates to its operating systems, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. No hardware rumors have been reported so far.

The event is slated to run from June 10 to June 14.

After the keynote on June 10, Apple will host the "Platforms State of the Union" and the Apple Design Awards. These events will be available on Apple’s website, the Apple Developer App, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

Most of the major AI-related announcements, among other software updates, are expected to be revealed during the keynote speech that will kick off WWDC.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

A select group of developers will also be invited to a viewing party at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Throughout the week, Apple will conduct online labs and consultations for developers, providing guidance on implementing the new features announced at WWDC.

See Also: Steve Jobs Turned Around Apple’s Fortunes 27 Years Ago, Not By Making Mac Better Than Windows, But By Using This Technique Nike Is Known For

Why It Matters: Tech analysts have been predicting a significant growth phase for Apple, driven by advancements in AI technology. WWDC could be a pivotal moment for the company to showcase these developments.

Prominent Apple bull, Wedbush's Dan Ives, thinks Cupertino's potential partnership with Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI could be a "key moment" for the company, indicating the possibility of significant announcements.

Loading... Loading...

Just days before the WWDC schedule announcement, Ives highlighted the "AI moment" for Apple’s iPhone, suggesting that the company, along with Microsoft, could reach a $4 trillion market capitalization this year.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: As Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch Nears, Report Says More Than Half Of World’s Smartphones Will Be AI Capable By 2028

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Apple