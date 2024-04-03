A Fresh Look For Your iPhone? Apple's Upcoming iOS 18 May Get Sleek VisionOS Makeover

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc AAPL is rumored to incorporate a VisionOS-inspired design for its upcoming iOS 18. A leaked image of the new design has surfaced, offering a glimpse of the potential changes.

What Happened: The leaked image, which is claimed to be a design resource for iOS 18, was sent to MacRumors by an anonymous source. It is speculated that the new design will be included in Apple’s Design Resources for iOS 18, aiding developers in visually designing apps using software like Sketch and Photoshop.

While the authenticity of the image remains unverified, it aligns with previous rumors suggesting a VisionOS-inspired visual overhaul for iOS 18. The new design is expected to feature elements such as translucency and glass-like buttons with reflective edges, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset design.

However, not all sources are convinced that a complete redesign is on the cards. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg believes that the VisionOS-inspired elements may not be pervasive throughout the entire UI, according to a report by GSMArena.

Why It Matters: The potential redesign of iOS 18 has been a subject of speculation for some time now. Earlier in March, reports suggested that Apple was preparing for a significant overhaul of the iOS 18 home screen and AI features. This was followed by speculation in late March that Apple might introduce custom routes support in the iOS 18 Apple Maps, marking a substantial expansion from the current pre-selected routes.

Earlier in January, Bloomberg’s Gurman also suggested that iOS 18 could be the most pivotal update in the iPhone’s history. If the rumored VisionOS-inspired redesign comes to fruition, it could mark a significant shift in the visual identity of Apple’s mobile operating system.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.