Why Ooma Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Ooma, Inc. OOMA rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance for the second quarter.

The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Ooma shares jumped 17% to $9.24 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

ReShape Lifesciences Inc . RSLS rose 130.2% to $0.4789 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced that it received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 17/572,387 titled “INTRAGASTRIC DEVICE (FOR TREATING OBESITY)”

shares rose 21.4% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Cheche Group Inc . CCG shares gained 18.1% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Cheche Group is expected to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 30.

Digital Brands Group Inc DBGI shares climbed 14.2% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of 46 cents per share.

shares climbed 14.2% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of 46 cents per share. Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ gained 13.4% to $0.8615 in pre-market trading after jumping over 34% on Tuesday.

gained 13.4% to $0.8615 in pre-market trading after jumping over 34% on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX gained 9.6% to $22.00 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Cue Health Inc. HLTH shares declined 41.9% to $0.0526 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware to pursue a wind down of its business.

shares fell 21.6% to $0.2897 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares fell 17.5% to $0.3380 in pre-market trading. Innovative Eyewear shares dipped 58% on Tuesday after the company announced a $2.5 million registered direct offering.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO shares fell 15% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after jumping around 36% on Tuesday. Onfolio Holdings, last week, posted a quarterly loss of 14 cents per share. Predictive Oncology Inc . POAI fell 14.6% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Predictive Oncology shares surged 31% on Tuesday after the company announced results from its ovarian caner study with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

. fell 14.6% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Predictive Oncology shares surged 31% on Tuesday after the company announced results from its ovarian caner study with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. American Airlines Group Inc. AAL shares declined 7.2% to $12.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced the departure of its executive vice president and lowered guidance for the second quarter. Now Read This: Advance Auto Parts, Ooma And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday