Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$50.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$50.3M
Earnings History
Ooma Questions & Answers
When is Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reporting earnings?
Ooma (OOMA) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.04.
What were Ooma’s (NYSE:OOMA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.2M, which beat the estimate of $27.7M.
