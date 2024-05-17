Despegar.com Posts Strong Sales, Joins Reddit, Robinhood And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. DESP rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

Despegar.com posted GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share, versus market estimates of 15 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $173.700 million beating expectations of $171.556 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Despegar.com shares jumped 19.7% to $15.01 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Doximity, Inc . DOCS gained 19.7% to $28.41 reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

. gained 19.7% to $28.41 reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday. Reddit, Inc . RDDT climbed 14.5% to $64.52 after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI.

. climbed 14.5% to $64.52 after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI. Ouster, Inc . OUST gained 14.4% to $13.36.

. gained 14.4% to $13.36. CureVac N.V. CVAC jumped 12.1% to $3.90

jumped 12.1% to $3.90 Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL rose 11.3% to $4.53 following first-quarter results.

rose 11.3% to $4.53 following first-quarter results. AST SpaceMobile, Inc . ASTS climbed 9.4% to $4.41.

. climbed 9.4% to $4.41. Hecla Mining Company HL surged 8.6% to $5.97.

surged 8.6% to $5.97. Endeavour Silver Corp . EXK gained 8.2% to $3.79.

. gained 8.2% to $3.79. Coeur Mining, Inc . CDE shares rose 7.7% to $5.68.

. shares rose 7.7% to $5.68. NovaGold Resources Inc . NG shares jumped 7.4% to $3.51

. shares jumped 7.4% to $3.51 Robinhood Markets, Inc . HOOD gained 6.2% to $19.01 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $14 to $24.

. gained 6.2% to $19.01 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $14 to $24. Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 5.6% to $7.41.

rose 5.6% to $7.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC shares climbed 4.5% to $279.55 following fourth-quarter results.

shares climbed 4.5% to $279.55 following fourth-quarter results. DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU gained 4.3% to $10.96.

