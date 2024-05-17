Despegar.com Posts Strong Sales, Joins Reddit, Robinhood And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 0.1% on Friday.
Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. DESP rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.
Despegar.com posted GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share, versus market estimates of 15 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $173.700 million beating expectations of $171.556 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Despegar.com shares jumped 19.7% to $15.01 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS gained 19.7% to $28.41 reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT climbed 14.5% to $64.52 after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST gained 14.4% to $13.36.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC jumped 12.1% to $3.90
- Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL rose 11.3% to $4.53 following first-quarter results.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS climbed 9.4% to $4.41.
- Hecla Mining Company HL surged 8.6% to $5.97.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK gained 8.2% to $3.79.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE shares rose 7.7% to $5.68.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. NG shares jumped 7.4% to $3.51
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 6.2% to $19.01 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $14 to $24.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 5.6% to $7.41.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC shares climbed 4.5% to $279.55 following fourth-quarter results.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU gained 4.3% to $10.96.
