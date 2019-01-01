ñol

Despegar.com
(NYSE:DESP)
9.32
0.10[1.08%]
At close: May 27
8.96
-0.3600[-3.86%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.21 - 9.4
52 Week High/Low7.97 - 15.09
Open / Close9.21 / 9.33
Float / Outstanding46.4M / 66.2M
Vol / Avg.127.6K / 277.9K
Mkt Cap617.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.45
Total Float46.4M

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Despegar.com reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$-0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$112.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$112.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 221.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $60.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.32 -0.35 -0.28
EPS Actual -0.17 -0.30 -0.32 -0.47
Revenue Estimate 110.93M 74.90M 55.40M 54.47M
Revenue Actual 124.56M 83.37M 63.07M 51.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Despegar.com Questions & Answers

Q
When is Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reporting earnings?
A

Despegar.com (DESP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Despegar.com’s (NYSE:DESP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $131.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

