Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 221.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $60.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.32 -0.35 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.30 -0.32 -0.47 Revenue Estimate 110.93M 74.90M 55.40M 54.47M Revenue Actual 124.56M 83.37M 63.07M 51.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.