Walmart To Rally Over 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Globant S.A. GLOB from $290 to $238. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani reiterated an Overweight rating. Globant shares fell 0.3% to close at $177.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed the price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN from $104 to $72. Baird analyst Joel Beatty downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares fell 4.3% to close at $76.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Weibo Corporation WB price target from $11 to $10. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Weibo shares rose 4.4% to close at $10.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI from $9 to $10. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Rush Street Interactive shares fell 1.1% to close at $8.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO price target from $170 to $160. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Neutral rating. Take-Two Interactive shares fell 1.4% to close at $146.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein boosted JD.com, Inc. JD price target from $28 to $35. Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu maintained a Market Perform rating. JD.com shares rose 1.9% to close at $34.27 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Walmart Inc. WMT from $63 to $75. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. Walmart shares rose 7% to close at $64.01 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities cut NICE Ltd. NICE price target from $343 to $300. JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating. NICE shares fell 12.9% to close at $198.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. raised Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS price target from $182 to $193. Stephens & Co. analyst Trey Grooms maintained an Overweight rating. Advanced Drainage Systems shares fell 2.1% to close at $172.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT price target from $222 to $250. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. Applied Materials shares fell 1.6% to close at $214.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
