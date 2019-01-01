Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Weibo
Weibo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) was reported by CLSA on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.70 expecting WB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.71% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) was provided by CLSA, and Weibo maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Weibo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Weibo was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Weibo (WB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $42.70. The current price Weibo (WB) is trading at is $21.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
