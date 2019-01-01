Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting RSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.67% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Rush Street Interactive upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rush Street Interactive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rush Street Interactive was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rush Street Interactive (RSI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is trading at is $5.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.