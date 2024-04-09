Robinhood To Rally Around 51%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Western Digital Corporation WDC from $66 to $80. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating. Western Digital shares fell 0.2% to close at $72.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $475 to $550. Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Netflix shares fell 1.2% to close at $628.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised GE Aero GE price target from $175 to $180. TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. GE Aero shares rose 0.1% to close at $156.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ from $59 to $80. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Nasdaq shares gained 0.2% to close at $62.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR price target from $350 to $315. B of A Securities analyst Jessica Ehrlich maintained a Neutral rating. Charter Communications shares gained 2.1% to close at $273.05 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $190 to $175. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating. Tesla shares gained 4.9% to close at $172.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL from $400 to $435. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained an Outperform rating. Carlisle Companies shares rose 0.4% to close at $400.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities raised Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $25 to $28. JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating.. Robinhood shares rose 0.9% to close at $18.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG price target from $2,750 to $3,250. Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating. Chipotle shares gained 0.9% to close at $2,931.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank increased Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO price target from $51 to $52. Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam maintained a Hold rating. Cisco shares fell 0.6% to close at $48.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
