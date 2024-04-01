Micron, Iris Energy, Trip.com Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones falling around 250 points on Monday.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU rose sharply during Monday’s session after B of A Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $120 to $144.

Micron Technology shares climbed 6.6% to $125.69 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Doma Holdings Inc. DOMA shares rose 34% to $6.08 after the company entered a merger transaction with TRG to go private at $6.29 per share in cash.

Mesoblast Limited MESO gained 22.4% to $6.13 after the FDA earlier in the week informed the company that the available clinical data from its Phase 3 study MSB-GVHD001 appears sufficient to support submission of the proposed Biologics License Application for remestemcel-L.

SolarMax Technology, Inc. SMXT rose 22.1% to $11.18.

Ouster, Inc. OUST shares jumped 19.8% to $9.51.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN gained 17.2% to $4.09.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP gained 16.4% to $3.2350 after the company announced the signing of a Long Term Supply Agreement with Solaris for the supply of 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines for the European transit bus market.

Iris Energy Limited IREN climbed 16% to $6.26. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Siegler reiterated Iris Energy with an Overweight and maintained a $10 price target.

Allego N.V. ALLG gained 15.2% to $1.67.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT rose 13.3% to $30.26.

ZimVie Inc. ZIMV gained 12.6% to $18.56. ZimVie announced closing of sale of spine business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $375 million in total consideration.

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU gained 12% to $7.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS gained 10.6% to $9.20. Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit initiated coverage on Compass Pathways with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $30.

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE rose 9.6% to $4.1350 amid strength in precious metals stocks as gold rises on rate cut hopes.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM climbed 7.6% to $47.24. Citigroup analyst Brian Gong maintained Trip.com Group with a Buy and raised the price target from $53 to $55.

NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE gained 7% to $8.31.

Western Digital Corporation WDC rose 5.7% to $72.13.

The Chemours Company CC gained 6.4% to $27.94. Chemours recently said it identified four material weaknesses amid its internal control over financial reporting.

