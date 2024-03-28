Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of RH RH rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading following the release of quarterly results.
RH posted weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued upbeat forecast. The company said it sees full-year 2024 demand growth of 12% to 14% and revenue growth of 8% to 10% on a year-over-year basis, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
RH shares jumped 9.4% to $324.99 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX rose 256.6% to $16.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired a Phase 2-ready anti-IL-1β mAb, which it refers to as AVTX-009, through the acquisition of privately held AlmataBio.
- Binah Capital Group, Inc. BCG gained 149% to $23.65 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK gained 49.5% to $4.89 in pre-market trading.
- Kidpik recently regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares rose 36.3% to $0.1220 in pre-market trading. Kintara Therapeutics announced expansion of REM-001 clinical study to include patients on pembrolizumab.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO gained 32.2% to $16.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 100% on Wednesday.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares rose 25% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Akebia's received the FDA approval of Vafseo® tablets for dialysis-related anemia treatment.
- Longeveron Inc. LGVN gained 17% to $3.66 in pre-market trading. Longeveron’s board recently approved a 1-for-10 reverse split of Class A common stock.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII climbed 14.1% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group is expected to report quarterly earnings today.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares rose 9% to $28.50 in pre-market trading. GigaCloud Technology filed annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023.
Losers
- GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc, GCTS dipped 21.2% to $34.68 in pre-market trading amid volatility following the company's recently completed business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp III and NYSE debut.
- MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN shares fell 17.4% to $25.19 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat sales for its third quarter and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA shares tumbled 16.6% to $0.0494 in pre-market trading. Gamida Cell shares dipped over 82% on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results and disclosed the commencement of a restructuring process.
- urban-gro, Inc. UGRO declined 16.3% to $1.5196 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Movella Holdings Inc. MVLA fell 15.2% to $0.0640 pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
- NuCana plc NCNA fell 13.4% to $0.2702 in pre-market trading. NuCana announced a plan to implement 1-for-25 ADS ratio change.
- The Chemours Company CC shares dropped 10% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. The company also disclosed material weaknesses and remediation plan .
- Abits Group Inc. ABTS fell 9.2% to $0.7083 in pre-market trading.
- Hitek Global Inc. HKIT fell 8.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Wednesday.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR fell 8% to $0.46 pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
