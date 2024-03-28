Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of RH RH rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading following the release of quarterly results.

RH posted weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued upbeat forecast. The company said it sees full-year 2024 demand growth of 12% to 14% and revenue growth of 8% to 10% on a year-over-year basis, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

RH shares jumped 9.4% to $324.99 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX rose 256.6% to $16.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired a Phase 2-ready anti-IL-1β mAb, which it refers to as AVTX-009, through the acquisition of privately held AlmataBio.

gained 149% to $23.65 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Wednesday. Kidpik Corp. PIK gained 49.5% to $4.89 in pre-market trading.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares rose 36.3% to $0.1220 in pre-market trading. Kintara Therapeutics announced expansion of REM-001 clinical study to include patients on pembrolizumab.

gained 32.2% to $16.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 100% on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares rose 25% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Akebia's received the FDA approval of Vafseo® tablets for dialysis-related anemia treatment.

climbed 14.1% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group is expected to report quarterly earnings today. GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares rose 9% to $28.50 in pre-market trading. GigaCloud Technology filed annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023.

Losers

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc, GCTS dipped 21.2% to $34.68 in pre-market trading amid volatility following the company's recently completed business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp III and NYSE debut.

