RH, Walgreens And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share on revenue of $35.86 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walgreens shares gained 0.1% to $21.03 in after-hours trading.

RH RH posted weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued upbeat forecast. The company said it sees full-year 2024 demand growth of 12% to 14% and revenue growth of 8% to 10% on a year-over-year basis. RH shares surged 8.4% to $322.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM to have earned $1.16 per share on revenue of $946.55 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. MSC Industrial Direct shares gained 0.2% to $99.73 in the after-hours trading session.

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN reported downbeat sales for its third quarter and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. MillerKnoll shares dipped 16.2% to $25.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $408.18 million after the closing bell. Oxford Industries shares rose 0.03% to $112.50 in the after-hours trading session.

