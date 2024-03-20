Sportradar Group Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Kingsoft Cloud, Braskem And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Sportradar Group AG SRAD rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.

Sportradar posted quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, beating market estimates of 4 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $271.88 million, beating market expectations of $271.46 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sportradar Group shares jumped 10.7% to $11.17 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS shares surged 25.6% to $11.21 after the company announced the completion of data cleaning for its Phase 2/3 study of Buntanetap in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, with Topline efficacy data expected in April.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA gained 23% to $2.7650 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY23 EPS results.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC climbed 18.1% to $43.00.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF rose 18% to $2.0297 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC jumped 16.7% to $3.7600 after the company reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenue of $242.6 million, marginally beating the consensus of $242.4 million.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT climbed 16.5% to $31.70.

Braskem S.A. BAK climbed 12.7% to $10.13 after the company on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter financial results.

LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR surged 12.5% to $7.29.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 12.4% to $10.25.

LivaNova PLC LIVN climbed 12.3% to $56.55 after the company announced its OSPREY clinical study, Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea Using Targeted Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation achieved a 'positive predictive outcome' and will conclude enrollment earlier than anticipated.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG rose 11.8% to $16.11 following a Chosun Daily report suggesting the company is up for sale.

Alight, Inc. ALIT gained 11.5% to $9.85 after the company announced an agreement to sell its Payroll & Professional Services business for up to $1.2 billion.

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 10.5% to $6.00.

The Beauty Health Company SKIN climbed 9.3% to $4.3050.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK rose 7.5% to $17.72.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 7.5% to $20.77 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY climbed 6.8% to $23.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR rose 6.7% to $35.19.

Carvana Co CVNA climbed 5.3% to $83.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG gained 5.1% to $2,941.41 after company's board approved a 50-for-1 split of common shares.

