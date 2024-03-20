Sportradar Group Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Kingsoft Cloud, Braskem And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.
Shares of Sportradar Group AG SRAD rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.
Sportradar posted quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, beating market estimates of 4 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $271.88 million, beating market expectations of $271.46 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Sportradar Group shares jumped 10.7% to $11.17 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS shares surged 25.6% to $11.21 after the company announced the completion of data cleaning for its Phase 2/3 study of Buntanetap in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, with Topline efficacy data expected in April.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA gained 23% to $2.7650 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY23 EPS results.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC climbed 18.1% to $43.00.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF rose 18% to $2.0297 amid a rise in Bitcoin.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC jumped 16.7% to $3.7600 after the company reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenue of $242.6 million, marginally beating the consensus of $242.4 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT climbed 16.5% to $31.70.
- Braskem S.A. BAK climbed 12.7% to $10.13 after the company on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter financial results.
- LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR surged 12.5% to $7.29.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 12.4% to $10.25.
- LivaNova PLC LIVN climbed 12.3% to $56.55 after the company announced its OSPREY clinical study, Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea Using Targeted Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation achieved a 'positive predictive outcome' and will conclude enrollment earlier than anticipated.
- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG rose 11.8% to $16.11 following a Chosun Daily report suggesting the company is up for sale.
- Alight, Inc. ALIT gained 11.5% to $9.85 after the company announced an agreement to sell its Payroll & Professional Services business for up to $1.2 billion.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 10.5% to $6.00.
- The Beauty Health Company SKIN climbed 9.3% to $4.3050.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK rose 7.5% to $17.72.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 7.5% to $20.77 amid a rise in Bitcoin.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY climbed 6.8% to $23.92.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR rose 6.7% to $35.19.
- Carvana Co CVNA climbed 5.3% to $83.07.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG gained 5.1% to $2,941.41 after company's board approved a 50-for-1 split of common shares.
