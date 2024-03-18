Did Donald Trump Ask Elon Musk For Money In Florida? Tesla CEO Spills The Beans On Don Lemon Show: 'I'm Not Paying His Legal Bills'

Loading... Loading...

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon got Elon Musk to spill the beans on what went down between the Tesla Inc. CEO and former President Donald Trump when they met in Florida.

What Happened: Lemon asked Musk if the former president asked him for money when the two recently met in Florida while the Tesla CEO was at a friend's place.

"I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by. That's it," Musk told Lemon. When asked what the two talked about, Musk was a little flustered at first, but said "he did most of the talking."

"President Trump likes to talk. And so, he talked."

Musk added that Trump did not say things that he hadn't already said publicly.

Lemon then asked if Trump asked Musk for money or donations, which the Tesla CEO denied.

"I'm not paying his legal bills in any way, shape or form."

Musk also maintained his position that he is not going to endorse any candidate, at least not until the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election. He did admit that he is "leaning away" from President Biden.

Even then, Musk says it's "unlikely" that he will donate to either President Joe Biden or Trump's campaigns.

Why It Matters: This comes after a revelation that Musk visited the White House "fairly regularly" during Trump's presidency.

“This is a dynamic that goes back several years — Elon Musk was in the White House fairly regularly when I was there," said Trump's former acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

This is a part of Lemon's interview with Musk which was initially slated to be an exclusive for X, formerly Twitter.

However, Musk "was apparently so upset" with Lemon by the end of the interview that X terminated its deal with the anchor. Lemon said Musk scrapped the deal after "months of begging and wooing," but reports suggest the former CNN host made some extravagant demands.

