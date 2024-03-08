Trump Looks To Court Elon Musk For Republican Convention As GOP Sets Eyes On Attracting Tesla CEO Fans: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to attract young voters, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and former President Donald Trump are reportedly courting Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to speak at the upcoming GOP convention in July.

What Happened: GOP leaders are hopeful that Musk’s presence at the convention could bolster the party’s traditionally low appeal among young adults, reported CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter.

The convention, slated for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is anticipated to endorse Trump as the Republican presidential nominee.

The possibility of Musk’s speaker role emerged after his meeting with Trump and a group of affluent Republican donors last weekend in Palm Beach, Florida. However, it’s still uncertain whether this idea has been discussed with Musk.

Should Musk, who also owns the social media platform X, make an appearance at the convention, it could be interpreted as an implicit endorsement of Trump’s candidacy.

Despite Musk’s recent declaration of not planning to fund either Trump or President Joe Biden’s campaigns, some of Trump’s advisors remain optimistic about Musk’s potential support for the Republican candidate.

Musk has not publicly dismissed the idea of donating to a pro-Trump political action committee or a nonprofit supporting Trump’s policies.

Why It Matters: Musk’s potential involvement in the GOP convention follows a series of events that have linked him with Trump.

In August, Musk publicly praised Trump for his ability to generate interest. By January, comparisons between Musk and Trump had become more pronounced, with both being known for their unfiltered views and self-promotion.

Last weekend, Musk met with Trump and several wealthy Republican donors in Florida. Shortly after, Musk announced that he would not financially support either Trump or Biden in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Now, with the possibility of Musk speaking at the GOP convention, it remains to be seen how this relationship will evolve.

