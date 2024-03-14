Elon Musk Uncommitted In Biden-Trump Race, Reveals Who He's 'Leaning Away From'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election.

Billionaire Elon Musk won't commit to voting for either of the candidates, but recently shared who of the two he's "leaning away" from.

What Happened: Musk recently found himself bumping shoulders with Trump, which led to speculation that the former president was seeking donations for the 2024 presidential election.

Reports also linked Trump to making a request for Musk to speak at the GOP convention in the coming months.

A new interview with former CNN host Don Lemon hit on the recent discussion with Trump and who Musk would be voting for in the 2024 election.

Musk set the record straight that he did not privately meet with Trump as reported.

"I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by, that's it," Musk said.

Musk said he can't remember what the two discussed and it was Trump that "did most the talking."

The billionaire said Trump did not ask for money for his 2024 election campaign or to help pay his legal bills.

"I'm not paying his legal bills in any way, shape or form."

Musk was asked by Lemon if he was leaning towards anyone for the 2024 presidential election. While Musk answered no initially, he gave a hint at what's to come.

"Leaning away from Biden," Musk said before laughing.

Why It's Important: Musk voted for Biden in the 2020 election, but has since soured on the current president. A contentious relationship with Biden comes as Tesla Inc TSLA and Musk were previously left out of several electric vehicle meetings at the White House.

Biden also failed to recognize Tesla as an electric vehicle leader for some time, crediting rival General Motors for "leading the revolution."

At the time, Musk called the comments "next level insanity." The billionaire also offered his own “word puzzle” for which company was leading the way.

In recent comments, Musk has made it pretty clear that he won't be voting for Biden in the 2024 election.

"I cannot see myself voting for Biden this time," Musk tweeted recently.

Musk previously supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 election before he dropped out of the race. Musk also held conversations with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who also dropped out of the race.

The billionaire has also spoken out against plans by the Democratic Party to increase taxes on billionaires.

The comments about leaning away from Biden come as part of an interview between Lemon and Musk done as part of an agreement between the former CNN host who signed with X, formerly known as Twitter, to launch an exclusive show in January.

Lemon spoke out and said his deal with X was cancelled due to his interview with Musk not being to the billionaire's liking. Musk said Lemon still has every opportunity to monetize himself on X, but he will not receive guaranteed minimum payments.

"Unfortunately, all (Lemon) wants to do is rehash the dying CNN business model ‘but on social media,' which will do even worse here than it did on cable TV," Musk said.

The full interview between Musk and Lemon is expected to be released next week.

