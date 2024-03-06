Elon Musk Says He Won't Donate To Either Presidential Candidate After A Private Meeting With Trump: 'Just To Be Super Clear'

Loading... Loading...

Following a recent meeting with former President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has announced that he will not be making any financial contributions to either the Republican or Democratic candidates in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

What Happened: Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated on Wednesday that he would not be financially supporting either Trump or current President Joe Biden. This announcement came just a day after Musk met with Trump in Florida.

Trump, who is seeking substantial financial backing for his campaign, met with Musk and a small group of other individuals in Florida over the weekend. This was confirmed by a source to Reuters.

Musk took to his social media platform, X, to make his stance clear, writing, “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for U.S. President.”

See Also: Trump Dominates Biden In Swing States: 2 Big Issues Could Alter Picks For 2024 Presidential Election

In 2022, Musk had urged Americans to elect a Republican Congress in the U.S. midterm elections to counterbalance the Democrats led by Biden.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nikki Haley ended her challenge to Trump, ensuring that he would be the Republican Party’s candidate in the November election.

Why It Matters: Musk’s decision not to financially support either presidential candidate comes after reports of his meeting with Trump. The meeting was held in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was actively seeking new donors for his campaign.

This is not the first time Musk has been associated with U.S. political figures. He made a discreet visit to the White House in September, as per reports, and has been compared to Trump for his controversial views and self-promotion.

His recent comments on Biden’s immigration policy, where he raised concerns about a potential national security crisis, have also drawn attention.

Read Next: Trump To Win New Hampshire GOP Primary In Landslide? What Crypto Bettors Are Predicting

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.