Elon Musk Declines Minimum Payments To Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon On X Because All He Wants To Do Is 'Rehash The Dying CNN Business Model'

Elon Musk has announced that former CNN host Don Lemon will not be receiving guaranteed minimum payments for monetizing on his platform, X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: On Wednesday, an X account, which goes by the name, X News Daily, on the platform expressed concerns about the termination of a deal with Lemon, saying that it could tarnish the X’s reputation and future as a creator platform.

“Now If Don Lemon can still monetize videos on X via the amplify program like MrBeast, X should clarify that and let creators know that only the special/exclusive partnership was canceled, ” X News Daily stated, adding, “But ending collaborations because a creator criticizes the platform is not a good look.”

In response, Musk said that Lemon is still welcome to monetize videos on the platform, just like any other creator. “What we aren't going to do is guarantee minimum payments to him, as he was demanding, which would be going beyond everyone else!” the tech mogul posted.

He also criticized Lemon’s approach, stating, “Unfortunately, all [Lemon] wants to do is rehash the dying CNN business model ‘but on social media,’ which will do even worse here than it did on cable TV.”

Why It Matters: This development comes as Lemon revealed that Musk terminated the partnership with him following an interview that was conducted on Friday.

“Hi, everyone. Elon Musk is mad at me,” the ex-CNN host Lemon said in the video, adding that the tech mogul was “apparently so upset” about the interview that he canceled the partnership.

Lemon also said that on Monday, March 18, he will also post the interview on YouTube and "everywhere you listen to podcast," along with X.

