Elon Musk Visited Donald Trump 'Fairly Regularly' During His Presidency, Says Former White House Official

Mick Mulvaney, the former acting chief of staff for ex-President Donald Trump, disclosed that Elon Musk was a frequent visitor to the White House during Trump’s tenure.

What Happened: Mulvaney, in an interview with The Hill on NewsNation, stated that Musk had been a regular visitor to the White House during Trump’s presidency.

"This is a dynamic that goes back several years — Elon Musk was in the White House fairly regularly when I was there."

This revelation follows recent reports of a shared meal between Musk and former President Trump, as part of Trump’s campaign efforts to “shore up his finances” for a potential rematch with President Biden.

Musk confirmed his attendance at the gathering during an interview with journalist Don Lemon, stating, “I was at a breakfast at a friend's place, and Donald Trump came by.”

While Mulvaney urged not to read too much into the location of the meeting, he did suggest that the meeting was likely a result of Trump’s fascination with the media and particularly with Musk’s acquisition of X. "I wouldn't read a lot into that. I'd read a little bit of that. That's a good point, as opposed to, you know, Trump calling him up and saying, ‘Come on down to Mar a Lago' or something like that. I can see that," Mulvaney said.

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent interaction with Trump has been a subject of interest. Following a private meeting with Trump, Musk announced that he would not be financially supporting either the Republican or Democratic candidates in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Trump, who is seeking substantial financial backing for his campaign, met with Musk and a small group of other individuals in Florida.

Trump has also praised Musk for his work in the electric vehicle (EV) industry while criticizing President Joe Biden‘s all-electric strategy. Trump also revealed that he and Musk hold opposing views on electric cars.

Moreover, it was reported that Trump tried to sell his conservative social media platform Truth Social to Musk last summer. Although Musk did not acquire the platform, the two have reportedly remained in touch, with Trump asking Musk for campaign donations related to the 2024 election.

