Stephen Colbert Trolls Elon Musk Over Don Lemon Interview Fallout With Parody Video

Stephen Colbert, the host of “The Late Show,” has taken a dig at Elon Musk over the recent controversy surrounding the Tesla CEO’s interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

What Happened: Colbert, in a parody video, poked fun at Musk’s reaction to the interview questions that allegedly led to the termination of his partnership with X.

The video, titled “The Elon interview of Elon,” features a fake interview where Musk asks himself easy questions. The narrator humorously describes X as “where everyone named Elon can speak Freelon.”

Lemon had announced the termination of his deal with X for “The Don Lemon Show” after his interview with Musk.

Lemon claimed that Musk was “apparently so upset” about the interview that he canceled the show.

Why It Matters: The relationship between Musk and Lemon has been tumultuous. Earlier this month, Lemon’s show on X was abruptly terminated by Musk following an interview.

Following this, Musk announced that Lemon would not receive guaranteed minimum payments for monetizing on X. This move was criticized by an X account, X News Daily, which expressed concerns about the termination of the deal with Lemon tarnishing X’s reputation and future as a creator platform.

Despite the fallout, Lemon’s interview with Musk is still set to premiere as part of “The Don Lemon Show” on X on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Wikimedia and Shutterstock