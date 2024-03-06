Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 24%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares surged 24.4% to $370.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenues and issued upbeat guidance for FY25.

CrowdStrike’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $845.34 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $839.04 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company reported quarterly earnings of 95 cents per share, which beat analyst estimates of 82 cents per share.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGN gained 96.3% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.

Marpai, Inc. MRAI shares rose 40.5% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company said it has signed a three-year agreement to provide healthcare benefit services to a regional organization based in the southeast.

shares rose 40.5% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company said it has signed a three-year agreement to provide healthcare benefit services to a regional organization based in the southeast. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. AISP shares rose 36.2% to $6.74 in pre-market trading. Airship AI Holdings shares jumped 200% on Tuesday after the company announced that it has been awarded a contract with the Department of Justice for its Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA gained 34.7% to $0.0609 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.

gained 34.7% to $0.0609 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Enviva Inc. EVA rose 24.1% to $0.9192 in pre-market trading after gaining 42% on Tuesday.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA climbed 14.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Dada Nexus said certain revenues and associated costs were overstated in past financial statements.

climbed 14.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Dada Nexus said certain revenues and associated costs were overstated in past financial statements. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC shares gained 13.5% to $6.28 in pre-market trading. Vincerx will present three posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 12.2% to $1,179.49 in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy shares fell over 21% on Tuesday after the company announced a proposed private offering of $600 million of convertible senior notes.

gained 12.2% to $1,179.49 in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy shares fell over 21% on Tuesday after the company announced a proposed private offering of $600 million of convertible senior notes. Couchbase, Inc. BASE shares rose 8.9% to $29.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter sales and issued upbeat revenue guidance for the first quarter.

Losers

Entravision Communications Corporation EVC fell 50.1% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after the company received communication from Meta indicating its intention to wind down its ASP program globally, ending its relationship with all ASPs, including Entravision, by July 1. The ASP program represented a large portion of Entravision's total consolidated revenue.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares tumbled 17.8% to $0.1472 after surging over 35% on Tuesday.

shares tumbled 17.8% to $0.1472 after surging over 35% on Tuesday. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM fell 14.8% to $0.7601 pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Tuesday.

Grifols, S.A. GRFS fell 10.4% to $5.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.

fell 10.4% to $5.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday. Oddity Tech Ltd. ODD shares dipped 10.4% to $41.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

JOANN Inc. JOAN shares declined 10.2% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after dipping around 22% on Tuesday. Joann is reportedly in discussions with lenders to pursue a pre-packaged bankruptcy, intending to swiftly exit Chapter 11 while maintaining operations.

shares declined 10.2% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after dipping around 22% on Tuesday. Joann is reportedly in discussions with lenders to pursue a pre-packaged bankruptcy, intending to swiftly exit Chapter 11 while maintaining operations. Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares fell 10% to $0.1135 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Tuesday.

Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares fell 10% to $0.1135 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Tuesday.

shares fell 8.7% to $0.6851 in pre-market trading. Momentus recently received a flight and payload integration services contract from NASA. In another development, Momentus entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 4.62 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.865 per share and warrant pursuant to a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $4.0 million. Phunware, Inc. PHUN shares fell 8.8% to $13.42 in pre-market trading. Phunware shares jumped over 18% on Tuesday amid volatility in Trump-related stocks after Donald Trump won the North Dakota Caucus.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH shares declined 6.4% to $5.24 in pre-market trading. Sophia Genetics recently reported worse than expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued 2024 guidance.

