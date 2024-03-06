Emerson Electric To Rally More Than 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Sea Limited SE from $47 to $65. Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Goodridge maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Sea shares gained 3.4% to close at $55.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Target Corporation TGT from $142 to $169. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Target shares jumped 12% to close at $168.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital lowered Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB price target from $10 to $8. Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae maintained a Buy rating. Seres Therapeutics shares fell 7% to close at $1.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Nordstrom, Inc. JWN from $13 to $15. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained an Underperform rating. Nordstrom shares gained 1.6% to close at $20.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT price target from $4 to $3. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating. ChargePoint shares fell 3.4% to close at $2.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $375 to $430. Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating. CrowdStrike shares fell 5.2% to close at $297.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo slashed Twilio Inc. TWLO price target from $70 to $60. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Twilio shares fell 5.9% to close at $56.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim boosted Ross Stores, Inc. ROST price target from $140 to $165. Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating. Ross Stores shares fell 0.5% to close at $149.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Traeger, Inc. COOK price target from $5 to $4. Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained a Buy rating. Traeger shares fell 4.2% to close at $2.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Berenberg raised Emerson Electric Co. EMR price target from $100 to $130. Berenberg analyst Philip Buller maintained a Buy rating. Emerson Electric shares fell 0.5% to close at $109.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
