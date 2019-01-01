Sea (NYSE:SE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sea
The latest price target for Sea (NYSE: SE) was reported by Barclays on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $157.00 expecting SE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.03% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sea (NYSE: SE) was provided by Barclays, and Sea maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sea, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sea was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sea (SE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $201.00 to $157.00. The current price Sea (SE) is trading at is $80.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
