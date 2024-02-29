Why Okta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 24%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Okta, Inc. OKTA shares rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

Okta reported quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $605 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $587.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Okta shares jumped 23.6% to $107.90 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Volcon, Inc. VLCN gained 138% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after surging around 39% on Wednesday.

gained 138% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after surging around 39% on Wednesday. Societal CDMO, Inc. SCTL shares rose 134.7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired by CoreRx, Inc.

shares rose 134.7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired by CoreRx, Inc. J-Long Group Limited JL shares surged 38.1% to $17.67 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Wednesday.

shares surged 38.1% to $17.67 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR gained 24.4% to $11.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 24.4% to $11.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Nxu, Inc. NXU shares rose 21.8% to $0.8649 in pre-market trading. Nxu said it fully regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

shares rose 21.8% to $0.8649 in pre-market trading. Nxu said it fully regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL gained 21.1% to $236.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

gained 21.1% to $236.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance. C3.ai, Inc. AI shares gained 15.8% to $34.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

shares gained 15.8% to $34.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP rose 15.6% to $2.29 in pre-market trading.

rose 15.6% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. NFT Limited MI shares jumped 15% to $0.2530 in pre-market trading.

Losers

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN shares dipped 25.2% to $0.1522 in pre-market trading. BYND Cannasoft is entering into production agreements for its EZ-G Device.

shares dipped 25.2% to $0.1522 in pre-market trading. BYND Cannasoft is entering into production agreements for its EZ-G Device. Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares tumbled 23% to $177.17. Snowflake reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said CEO Frank Slootman has decided to retire from his role as CEO but will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Sridhar Ramaswamy has been appointed as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.

shares tumbled 23% to $177.17. Snowflake reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said CEO Frank Slootman has decided to retire from his role as CEO but will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Sridhar Ramaswamy has been appointed as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. WW International, Inc. WW fell 21.9% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced that director Oprah Winfrey has decided not to stand for re-election at the company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

fell 21.9% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced that director Oprah Winfrey has decided not to stand for re-election at the company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders. Envoy Medical, Inc. COCH shares declined 19.7% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 190% on Wednesday.

shares declined 19.7% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 190% on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY fell 18.2% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 18.2% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL fell 17.6% to $0.38 pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.

fell 17.6% to $0.38 pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS shares dipped 17.6% to $12.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

shares dipped 17.6% to $12.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST shares fell 15% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants.

shares fell 15% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants. Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR shares fell 15% to $26.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 15% to $26.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. LivePerson, Inc. LPSN shares declined 14.6% to $2.05 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter financial results.

