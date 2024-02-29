HP, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $14.53 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares gained 1.5% to $80.87 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc. HPQ reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees FY24 earnings of $3.25 to $3.65 per share. HP shares fell 3.7% to $27.67 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to earn $1.73 per share on revenue of $22.16 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dell shares fell 1.5% to $91.85 in after-hours trading.

Snowflake Inc SNOW reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said CEO Frank Slootman has decided to retire from his role as CEO but will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Sridhar Ramaswamy has been appointed as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Snowflake shares dipped 20.3% to $183.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $2.92 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares gained 1.5% to $31.30 in after-hours trading.

