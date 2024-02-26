Block To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for The Gap, Inc. GPS from $16 to $20. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Gap shares gaiend 1.9% to close at $19.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $95 to $115. Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Underweight rating. Toll Brothers shares gained 1.3% to close at $111.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- EF Hutton increased the price target for Tennant Company TNC from $115 to $140. EF Hutton analyst Tim Moore maintained a Buy rating. Tennant shares rose 4.5% to close at $106.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised AerCap Holdings N.V. AER price target from $84 to $93. Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained an Overweight rating. AerCap shares fell 0.9% to close at $77.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC increased the price target for Moderna, Inc. MRNA from $75 to $86. HSBC analyst Yifeng Liu downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce. Moderna shares fell 3% to close at $96.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Hess Corporation HES from $170 to $200. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained a Neutral rating. Hess shares fell 0.4% to close at $149.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted National Health Investors, Inc. NHI price target from $55 to $63. Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. National Health Investors shares rose 0.3% to close at $57.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted HashiCorp, Inc. HCP price target from $23 to $30. Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. HashiCorp shares gained 2.4% to close at $22.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted Root, Inc. ROOT price target from $10 to $22. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Thomas McJoynt-Griffith upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Root shares climbed 27.6% to close at $16.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Block, Inc. SQ price target from $80 to $95. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. Block shares gained 16.1% to close at $78.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
