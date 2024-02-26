Workday, Domino's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ to report quarterly earnings at $4.38per share on revenue of $1.42 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $3.97 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion in the year-ago quarter. Domino's shares gained 0.1% to $434.00 in after-hours trading.

Celularity Inc. CELU reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Celularity shares fell 1% to $0.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC to earn 40 cents per share on revenue of $4.48 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Pilgrim's Pride shares gained 2.2% to $29.49 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the markets close, Workday, Inc. WDAY is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. Workday shares fell 0.1% to $305.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion before the opening bell. Zoom shares slipped 0.02% to $63.39 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Top 4 Consumer Stocks That May Plunge In Q1