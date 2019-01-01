Tennant (NYSE:TNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tennant
Tennant Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tennant (NYSE: TNC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting TNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tennant (NYSE: TNC) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Tennant maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tennant, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tennant was filed on March 26, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 26, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tennant (TNC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $97.00 to $70.00. The current price Tennant (TNC) is trading at is $62.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.