Why AXT Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 36%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of AXT, Inc. AXTI rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

AXT posted GAAP loss of 9 cents per share, compared to market expectations for a loss of 15 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $20.43 million versus estimates of $17.57 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AXT shares jumped 36% to $3.10 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO gained 88% to $0.8506 in pre-market trading after the company was granted EUR Patent #3503915 for "Genetically Engineered Vibrio Natriegens (Host Organism For Cloning And Manipulating DNA)."

Losers

Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE fell 49.5% to $0.0368 in pre-market trading. Charge Enterprises announced decision of Nasdaq Hearings Panel to delist common shares.

