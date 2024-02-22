Loading... Loading...

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter.

The company reported revenue of $22.10 billion, beating a Street estimate of $20.62 billion. Revenue in the fourth quarter was up 265% year-over-year. Nvidia reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.16, which came in ahead of a Street consensus estimate of $4.64 according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NVIDIA shares surged 14.3% to $771.50 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX gained 140.4% to $2.38 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics was granted extension by Nasdaq Hearings Panel to regain compliance until March 25, 2024. The company sees FY23 revenue of $20 million to $21 million.

BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD shares surged 89.6% to $0.4145 in pre-market trading after the company revealed the sale of Complex Networks to NTWRK, a live-streaming video commerce platform. The deal, valued at $108.6 million, will also result in a 16% reduction in BuzzFeed's workforce.

Elevai Labs, Inc. ELAB shares rose 57.4% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. Braeden Lichti reported a 22.07% stake in Elevai Labs.

GRI Bio, Inc. GRI shares jumped 55% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. GRI Bio recently announced pricing of a $5.5 million public offering.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. EAST shares rose 38% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.

Root, Inc. ROOT shares gained 24.4% to $10.78 in pre-market trading after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR gained 21.7% to $12.34 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday.

Remitly Global, Inc. RELY shares rose 21% to $21.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

shares rose 21% to $21.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Indivior PLC INDV gained 16.7% to $20.43 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Losers

Draganfly Inc. DPRO fell 50.8% to $0.1770 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $3.6 million underwritten public offering.

Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX shares fell 21.2% to $0.2093 in pre-market trading after surging 29% on Wednesday. Synaptogenix received a Notice of Allowance for its U.S. Patent application 17/665,033 titled "Halogenated Esters of Cyclopropanated Unsaturated Fatty Acids for Use in the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases."

Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB dipped 20.1% to $55.99 in pre-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH shares fell 18.7% to $0.3110 after jumping 94% on Wednesday.

Momentus Inc. MNTS shares dipped 18.3% to $0.5636 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.

Visionary Holdings Inc. GV shares fell 15% to $0.17 in pre-market trading.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell 14.2% to $13.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and announced plans to reduce its salaried workforce by around 10% to help further improve costs. The company said it sees production of 57,000 vehicles in 2024.

Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 12.7% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 66% on Wednesday.

Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 11.3% to $68.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 11.3% to $68.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares fell 8.2% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

