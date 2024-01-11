Chewy To Rally Over 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Loading...
- Keybanc cut EOG Resources, Inc. EOG price target from $157 to $147. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan maintained an Overweight rating. EOG Resources shares fell 0.9% to close at $114.99 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital increased the price target for The Southern Company SO from $72 to $77. BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Southern Company shares fell 0.1% to close at $71.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $240 to $300. Baird analyst Rob Oliver upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Salesforce shares rose 1.1% to close at $264.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted Chewy, Inc. CHWY price target from $19 to $30. Barclays analyst Trevor Young upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Chewy shares fell 5.7% to close at $19.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW from $248 to $288. Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Willis Towers Watson shares rose 2.3% to close at $245.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Albemarle Corporation ALB from $155 to $135. Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Albemarle shares fell 0.6% to close at $132.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR price target from $35 to $40. Jefferies analyst George Notter downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Juniper Networks shares gained 2.1% to close at $37.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs increased Lyft, Inc. LYFT price target from $12 to $15. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Lyft shares fell 1.1% to close at $13.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG price target from $183 to $170. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan maintained an Overweight rating. Diamondback Energy shares fell 0.9% to close at $151.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. LAAC price target from $9 to $6.5. Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Lithium Americas shares fell 3% to close at $5.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
